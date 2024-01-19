Drexel hosts Delaware after Davis’ 29-point showing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-7, 3-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-6, 6-0 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-7, 3-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-6, 6-0 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Drexel Dragons after Jyare Davis scored 29 points in Delaware’s 71-68 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Dragons are 7-1 on their home court. Drexel is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-2 in CAA play. Delaware is third in the CAA with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 6.2.

Drexel scores 73.9 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 70.3 Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Fightin’ Blue Hens match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Davis is averaging 18.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

