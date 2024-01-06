Live Radio
Drew Pember has 29 points and 10 rebounds, leads UNC Asheville to 84-80 win against Presbyterian

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 5:02 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 29 points and 10 rebounds in UNC Asheville’s 84-80 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday.

Nicholas McMullen scored 20 points while shooting 9 of 11 from the field and added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 Big South Conference). Josh Banks shot 4 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1) were led by Marquis Barnett, who posted 22 points, six assists and three steals. Jamahri Harvey added 11 points for Presbyterian. Jonah Pierce, Samage Teel and Kobe Stewart each added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

