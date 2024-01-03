Dre Davis scores 17 points as Seton Hall tops No. 23 Providence 61-57

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 17 points and Kadary Richmond added 16 points as Seton Hall defeated No.…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 17 points and Kadary Richmond added 16 points as Seton Hall defeated No. 23 Providence 61-57 on Wednesday night.

Save for a brief stretch in the second half, the Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) held the lead over the final 28 minutes. Dylan Addae-Wusu finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Al-Amir Dawes also added 12 points.

“Tough fight all the way to the end,” Davis said. “At the end of the day, we got the job done.”

Josh Oduro led Providence (11-3, 2-1) with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-21 shooting while Devin Carter had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Oduro had a chance to tie the game with six seconds remaining but missed from close range.

“That was the shot we wanted to take and it was 100% on me. I’m sorry I let my teammates down by missing it,” Oduro said.

Oduro made his first six shots in the opening 12 minutes to help push Providence to a 22-14 lead. He has scored in double digits in 13 straight games, a streak that started after the season opener.

The final eight minutes of the first half belonged to the Pirates, who held the Friars to just one field goal during that span. The synergy on the defensive end translated to a 15-2 run fueled by six straight points from Davis and a 3-pointer from Addae-Wusu that gave Seton Hall a 29-24 lead at the break.

“We need our defense to spark our offense. When that happens, we play well,” Davis said. “Any time you can go to someone else’s place and come away with a win, that’s huge.”

The Pirates continued to lead before two free throws from Providence’s Jayden Pierre and an alley-oop finish from teammate Corey Floyd Jr. helped the Friars go back in front 47-46 with 6:27 remaining.

Seton Hall answered, going up 55-51 after Dawes buried a 3-pointer from the wing. Neither team shot the ball well with the Friars shooting 37% while the Pirates were 36.2%. The visitors did have better success from 3-point range (44%) than the home team (23.5%).

“We just didn’t shoot well,” Providence head coach Kim English said. “It wasn’t a good night for the Friars.”

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins needed to be helped off the court after going down near midcourt with 14:59 remaining. He screamed in pain and was favoring his left leg as he headed to the locker room. He did not return.

A first team All-Big East selection last season, Hopkins entered the game ranked second on the Friars in scoring (16.3 ppg) and first in rebounding (8.7 rpg). After the game, English confirmed that his star player will undergo an MRI.

“Our prayers are with Bryce and his family. Hopefully it’s good news after we get pictures of everything,” English said.

Neither Oduro nor Carter had eyes on Hopkins as he went down.

“You always play for our brothers, especially when one of them goes down,” Oduro said.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Both of the Pirates’ wins in Big East play have come against ranked teams. Seton Hall opened conference play with a 75-60 win over No. 5 UConn.

Providence: The Friars played their first game as a ranked team — they entered the poll last week after winning their first two Big East games before Christmas. PC jumped two spots in this week’s poll despite being idle. It’s the third straight season that the Friars have spent time in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Hosts No. 7 Marquette on Saturday.

Providence: Plays its first Big East road game on Saturday at Creighton.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.