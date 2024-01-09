Draper and the Navy Midshipmen visit conference foe Holy Cross

Navy Midshipmen (5-8, 1-1 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-12, 0-2 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Navy Midshipmen (5-8, 1-1 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-12, 0-2 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Draper and the Navy Midshipmen take on Joseph Octave and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot League play Wednesday.

The Crusaders have gone 1-3 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 in Patriot League play. Navy is fourth in the Patriot League with 13.5 assists per game led by Austin Benigni averaging 4.1.

Holy Cross makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Navy averages 68.0 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Holy Cross allows.

The Crusaders and Midshipmen face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Octave is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Benigni is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Midshipmen. Draper is averaging 12.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.