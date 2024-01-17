Drake visits Illinois State after DeVries’ 34-point performance

Drake Bulldogs (14-3, 5-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-9, 2-4 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (14-3, 5-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-9, 2-4 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Tucker DeVries scored 34 points in Drake’s 76-58 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Redbirds are 6-3 on their home court. Illinois State is the MVC leader with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 2.6.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 against MVC opponents. Drake is second in the MVC with 16.1 assists per game led by DeVries averaging 3.7.

Illinois State is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Drake allows to opponents. Drake averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 12.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

DeVries is scoring 20.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

