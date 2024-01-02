Drake hosts Illinois State after Foster’s 20-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits the Drake Bulldogs after Myles Foster scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 96-70 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Drake has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redbirds are 2-0 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Foster averaging 4.9.

Drake averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 68.6 points per game, 1.7 more than the 66.9 Drake gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Redbirds face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Drake.

Foster is averaging 10.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

