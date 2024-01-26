Drake and Northern Iowa square off in conference showdown

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 6-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (16-4, 7-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 6-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (16-4, 7-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers visit Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs in MVC play.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 in home games. Drake averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 15-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 6-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Drake’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Heise is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

