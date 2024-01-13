Dozier scores 25 as Grambling downs Bethune-Cookman 79-69

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier scored 25 points as Grambling beat Bethune-Cookman 79-69 on Saturday night. Dozier shot…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier scored 25 points as Grambling beat Bethune-Cookman 79-69 on Saturday night.

Dozier shot 7 of 11 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line for the Tigers (5-11, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Antwan Barnett scored 22 points while going 7 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Jourdan Smith shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Dhashon Dyson led the Wildcats (6-9, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Jakobi Heady added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Bethune-Cookman. Reggie Ward Jr. also had 13 points.

