Dozier and Grambling host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-19, 0-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-11, 4-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Kintavious Dozier scored 27 points in Grambling’s 79-62 win over the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 5-1 in home games. Grambling allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 in conference matchups. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grambling is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 50.9% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dozier is averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 17.9 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 55.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

