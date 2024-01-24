Doucet scores 28 in Winthrop’s 78-59 victory against Charleston Southern

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet had 28 points in Winthrop’s 78-59 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet had 28 points in Winthrop’s 78-59 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Doucet shot 11 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Eagles (14-8, 5-2 Big South Conference). Alex Timmerman scored 17 points, finishing 8 of 10 from the floor. Sin’Cere McMahon had 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

A’lahn Sumler led the Buccaneers (6-13, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, four assists and three steals. Kalib Clinton added 12 points and two steals for Charleston Southern. RJ Johnson also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

