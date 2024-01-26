Doucet leads Winthrop against High Point after 28-point performance

High Point Panthers (17-4, 6-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-8, 5-2 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

High Point Panthers (17-4, 6-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-8, 5-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the High Point Panthers after KJ Doucet scored 28 points in Winthrop’s 78-59 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Eagles are 6-2 on their home court. Winthrop is third in the Big South scoring 78.9 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Panthers are 6-0 against conference opponents. High Point leads the Big South scoring 85.0 points per game while shooting 46.4%.

Winthrop averages 78.9 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.5 High Point allows. High Point scores 15.1 more points per game (85.0) than Winthrop gives up (69.9).

The Eagles and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Eagles. Doucet is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Trae Benham averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Kezza Giffa is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

