Dorius, Utah Valley Wolverines to host Christensen and the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-10, 3-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-10, 3-4 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tanner Christensen and the Utah Tech Trailblazers visit Trevin Dorius and the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday.

The Wolverines have gone 6-1 in home games. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.3.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Utah Valley’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 69.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 70.1 Utah Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

