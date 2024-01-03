Dorius and Utah Valley host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Trevin Dorius scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 85-63 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolverines have gone 4-1 in home games. Utah Valley is seventh in the WAC with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Dorius averaging 7.0.

The Lancers are 1-1 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Utah Valley’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Utah Valley has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

The Wolverines and Lancers square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.5 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 18.2 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

