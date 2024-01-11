Donta Scott scores 20 of his 22 in the second half as Maryland gets past short-handed Michigan 64-57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, Julian Reese had…

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, Julian Reese had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Maryland beat short-handed Michigan 64-57 on Thursday night.

Scott made a 3-pointer from the wing with 7:56 remaining in the second half to give Maryland its first lead, 49-48, since it was 15-13. Scott added another 3-pointer on their next possession for his fourth make from distance in the second half that put the Terrapins in the lead for good 52-50.

Reese came up big on defense in the final minute, blocking Nimari Burnett twice before getting fouled with 23.2 seconds left. Reese, a 58.6% free-throw shooter who had made just 2 of 6 from the stripe, sank two free throws for a 62-57 lead.

Jahmir Young scored 10 of Maryland’s 21 first-half points and finished with 12. DeShawn Harris-Smith added 10 points for the Terrapins (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten).

Michigan was without leading scorer Dug McDaniel. The Wolverines released a statement Wednesday from head coach Juwan Howard stating McDaniel would not travel to road games until further notice.

“Dug will dress for home games, however, when we are away from Ann Arbor, he will work towards meeting several academic goals he has set and needs to meet.”

Olivier Nkamhoua and Terrance Williams II picked up the scoring for Michigan (6-10, 1-4), finishing with 18 and 10 points, respectively.

Michigan led 33-21 at halftime, but the Terrapins scored 21 points in the opening nine minutes of the second half. Maryland made three 3-pointers in the span after missing its first nine attempts.

Maryland plays at No. 10 Illinois on Sunday. Michigan hosts Ohio State on Monday.

