Dominguez’s double-double leads Arkansas State past Old Dominion 90-75

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Dyondre Dominguez’s 16 points and 11 rebounds helped Arkansas State defeat Old Dominion 90-75 on Saturday night.

Avery Felts scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and added five rebounds for the Red Wolves (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Derrian Ford finished with 13 points.

Vasean Allette led the way for the Monarchs (4-11, 0-4) with 28 points and seven rebounds. Old Dominion also got 27 points from Chaunce Jenkins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

