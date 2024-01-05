Domask leads No. 9 Illinois against No. 1 Purdue

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -10.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Illinois visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Illinois’ 96-66 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-0 at home. Purdue scores 85.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.4 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 2-0 in conference matchups. Illinois leads college basketball with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 7.4.

Purdue averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Fighting Illini meet Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Zach Edey is shooting 64.2% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Guerrier is averaging 11 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

