Domask and the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini take on conference foe Ohio State

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -2.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Ohio State and No. 14 Illinois face off on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes are 9-2 in home games. Ohio State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 6-3 in conference matchups. Illinois is fourth in college basketball with 43.2 rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 7.9.

Ohio State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois scores 13.9 more points per game (82.1) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (68.2).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Marcus Domask is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

