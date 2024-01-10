Domask and No. 10 Illinois host Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois plays the Michigan State Spartans after Marcus Domask scored 26 points in Illinois’ 83-78 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-1 at home. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 44.0 boards. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 7.6 rebounds.

The Spartans are 1-3 in conference play. Michigan State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Illinois scores 83.5 points, 17.6 more per game than the 65.9 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Illinois gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 21.7 points for the Fighting Illini. Domask is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Tyson Walker is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.