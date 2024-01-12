Doherty, Northeastern Huskies take on the Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 1-2 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charles Thompson…

Towson Tigers (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 1-2 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charles Thompson and the Towson Tigers take on Chris Doherty and the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday.

The Huskies have gone 3-2 in home games. Northeastern is fourth in the CAA with 13.6 assists per game led by Doherty averaging 2.6.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against CAA opponents. Towson ranks eighth in the CAA with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Thompson averaging 5.6.

Northeastern’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 66.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Northeastern allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doherty is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Christian May averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Dylan Williamson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

