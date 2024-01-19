Doherty leads Northeastern against Elon after 23-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (7-11, 2-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-10, 1-4 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (7-11, 2-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-10, 1-4 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Elon Phoenix after Chris Doherty scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 72-65 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Phoenix are 6-2 on their home court. Elon has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 against CAA opponents. Northeastern ranks ninth in the CAA giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

Elon is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Elon gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Mackinnon is averaging 11.9 points for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Doherty is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Masai Troutman is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.