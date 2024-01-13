Doherty and the Northeastern Huskies host conference foe Towson

Towson Tigers (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 1-2 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Towson Tigers (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 1-2 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Northeastern and Towson square off on Saturday.

The Huskies have gone 3-2 at home. Northeastern has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 2-1 in CAA play. Towson is ninth in the CAA scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Charles Thompson averaging 5.7.

Northeastern makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Towson has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Towson averages 66.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Northeastern gives up to opponents.

The Huskies and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Turner averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Chris Doherty is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Christian May is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.