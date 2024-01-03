Dockery and Howard host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (8-6) at Howard Bison (5-9) Washington; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 145…

Yale Bulldogs (8-6) at Howard Bison (5-9)

Washington; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Yale Bulldogs after Marcus Dockery scored 21 points in Howard’s 71-66 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Bison have gone 3-1 in home games. Howard is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 on the road. Yale is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Howard’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Yale allows. Yale averages 74.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 78.3 Howard gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Howard.

Danny Wolf is averaging 13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

