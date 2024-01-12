Dixon scores 24, Villanova takes down DePaul 94-69

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 24 points as Villanova beat DePaul 94-69 on Friday night. Dixon also…

Dixon also had six rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East Conference). Brendan Hausen shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Mark Armstrong had 15 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

Da’Sean Nelson led the Blue Demons (3-13, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Chico Carter Jr. added 14 points for DePaul. In addition, Jalen Terry finished with 12 points and six assists.

Villanova took the lead with 13:45 left in the first half and did not give it up. Hausen led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 42-32 at the break. Villanova outscored DePaul by 15 points over the final half, while Dixon led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Villanova plays Marquette on the road on Monday, and DePaul hosts Providence on Wednesday.

