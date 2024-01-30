Dixon and Villanova host No. 9 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-9, 4-5 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-9, 4-5 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles after Eric Dixon scored 28 points in Villanova’s 88-81 overtime loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 at home. Villanova averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 13-5 record against teams over .500.

Villanova is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is averaging 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Oso Ighodaro is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.