Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Dischon Thomas scores 19…

Dischon Thomas scores 19 points, grabs 11 rebounds to lead Montana over South Dakota 82-63

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dischon Thomas’ 19 points and 11 rebounds helped Montana defeat South Dakota 82-63 on Saturday night.

Josh Vazquez scored 17 points and added six rebounds for the Grizzlies (10-5). Giordan Williams had 17 points and was 6-of-13 shooting (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

Lahat Thioune led the way for the Coyotes (8-9) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Steven Kramer added 11 points and five assists for South Dakota. Paul Bruns also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up