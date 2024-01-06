Dioumassi’s 15 lead Southern over Texas Southern 58-51

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tidjiane Dioumassi had 15 points in Southern’s 58-51 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tidjiane Dioumassi had 15 points in Southern’s 58-51 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night in a Southwestern Conference opener.

Dioumassi was 4-of-12 shooting and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Jaguars (7-7, 1-0). Brandon Davis added eight points and three steals. Jariyon Wilkens finished with seven points and six rebounds.

The Tigers (2-10, 0-1) were led by Jonathan Cisse, who posted 11 points, five assists and two steals. PJ Henry added nine points and three steals for Texas Southern. In addition, Deon Stroud finished with eight points.

