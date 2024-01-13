Dillingham leads No. 6 Kentucky against Texas A&M after 23-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-6, 0-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky visits the Texas A&M Aggies after Rob Dillingham scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 90-77 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies are 5-2 on their home court. Texas A&M ranks eighth in the SEC with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 9.0.

The Wildcats are 2-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M scores 73.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.5 Kentucky allows. Kentucky scores 24.0 more points per game (90.7) than Texas A&M gives up (66.7).

The Aggies and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.3 points, four assists and 2.4 steals.

Antonio Reeves is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 91.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

