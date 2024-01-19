Dickinson leads No. 3 Kansas against West Virginia after 21-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-11, 1-3 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-11, 1-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points in Kansas’ 90-66 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers are 6-5 on their home court. West Virginia gives up 72.0 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 3-1 against conference opponents. Kansas is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

West Virginia averages 67.6 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 66.3 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 50.9% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging 7.3 points for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Kevin McCullar is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Dickinson is averaging 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

