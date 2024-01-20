Dickinson leads No. 3 Kansas against West Virginia after 21-point outing

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-11, 1-3 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-11, 1-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -10; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points in Kansas’ 90-66 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers are 6-5 in home games. West Virginia has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Jayhawks are 3-1 in conference play. Kansas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Virginia scores 67.6 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 66.3 Kansas allows. Kansas averages 7.2 more points per game (79.2) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (72.0).

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is averaging 14.1 points for the Mountaineers.

Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

