Dickinson leads No. 3 Kansas against Oklahoma State after 24-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas plays the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points in Kansas’ 78-66 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys are 7-3 on their home court. Oklahoma State averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jayhawks have gone 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 12-2 record against teams over .500.

Oklahoma State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowboys and Jayhawks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Kevin McCullar is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Jayhawks. Dajuan Harris is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

