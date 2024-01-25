Dibba leads Abilene Christian against Utah Tech after 23-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-11, 3-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-11, 3-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 78-67 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 at home. Abilene Christian is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trailblazers are 3-4 in WAC play. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 6.8.

Abilene Christian averages 75.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 75.9 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 69.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.8 Abilene Christian gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Trailblazers meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dibba is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

