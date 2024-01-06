Dibba leads Abilene Christian against UT Rio Grande Valley after 25-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 25 points in Abilene Christian’s 86-84 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in home games. Abilene Christian is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vaqueros are 0-3 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Abilene Christian’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 74.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 76.0 Abilene Christian allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dibba is averaging 15 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Elijah Elliott is averaging 14.9 points and 2.2 steals for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

