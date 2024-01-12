Dibba leads Abilene Christian against Cal Baptist after 20-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-9, 1-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 2-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-9, 1-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 2-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 74-64 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Lancers are 7-3 on their home court. Cal Baptist leads the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-3 in conference games. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 12.2 more points per game (76.5) than Cal Baptist gives up (64.3).

The Lancers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Lancers. Yvan Ouedraogo is averaging 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Dibba is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

