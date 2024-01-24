Dibba and Abilene Christian host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-11, 3-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-11, 3-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 78-67 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 at home. Abilene Christian ranks fifth in the WAC with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Dibba averaging 9.7.

The Trailblazers are 3-4 in WAC play. Utah Tech is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Abilene Christian’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

The Wildcats and Trailblazers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.3 points. Dibba is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Noa Gonsalves is averaging 12.1 points for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

