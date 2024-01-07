Dia leads Belmont against Drake after 25-point game

Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Drake Bulldogs after Malik Dia scored 25 points in Belmont’s 73-63 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bruins have gone 5-0 at home. Belmont is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 against MVC opponents. Drake is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Belmont averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bruins.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

