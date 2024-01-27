DeVries scores 29, Drake knocks off Northern Iowa 77-63

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries’ 29 points helped Drake defeat Northern Iowa 77-63 on Saturday night. DeVries added…

DeVries added seven rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (17-4, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Conor Enright scored 14 points and added four steals. Darnell Brodie shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Trey Campbell led the Panthers (12-9, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Logan Wolf added 11 points for Northern Iowa. In addition, Nate Heise had nine points and seven rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Panthers.

After trailing by 10 points in the second half, Drake went on an 8-0 run to narrow the gap to 46-44 with 15:53 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. DeVries scored 10 second-half points.

