DeVries puts up 25 as Drake takes down Illinois State 77-56

The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 10:11 PM

NORMAL, Ill (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 25 points in Drake’s 77-56 win against Illinois State on Wednesday night.

DeVries shot 11 for 22, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Atin Wright scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Darnell Brodie shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Darius Burford led the way for the Redbirds (8-10, 2-5) with 14 points. Dalton Banks added 13 points for Illinois State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

