DeVries leads Drake against Valparaiso after 29-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (6-15, 2-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-4, 8-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-15, 2-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-4, 8-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Tucker DeVries scored 29 points in Drake’s 77-63 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 in home games. Drake has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beacons are 2-8 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Drake makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Valparaiso averages 68.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 67.3 Drake gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Isaiah Stafford is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Beacons. Jahari Williamson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.