DeVries leads Drake against Evansville after 25-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (11-7, 2-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-3, 6-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (11-7, 2-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-3, 6-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Tucker DeVries scored 25 points in Drake’s 77-56 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Drake is 14-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.4 turnovers per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-5 in MVC play. Evansville is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Drake makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Evansville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Purple Aces face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Tanner Cuff is averaging seven points for the Purple Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.