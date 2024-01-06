DeVries leads Drake against Belmont after 22-point game

Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Belmont Bruins after Tucker DeVries scored 22 points in Drake’s 88-71 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bruins are 5-0 in home games. Belmont is fourth in the MVC with 15.1 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 4.1.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Belmont scores 79.8 points, 12.6 more per game than the 67.2 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is averaging 17.4 points for the Bruins. Malik Dia is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

DeVries is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.