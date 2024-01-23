DeVries, Drake Bulldogs to visit Clay, Missouri State Bears

Drake Bulldogs (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-9, 2-6 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-9, 2-6 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears host Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs in MVC play Wednesday.

The Bears have gone 5-3 in home games. Missouri State is fourth in the MVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 against MVC opponents. Drake averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Missouri State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Drake allows to opponents. Drake averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 17.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

DeVries is shooting 45.6% and averaging 20.1 points for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

