DeVries and Drake host Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (6-15, 2-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-4, 8-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-15, 2-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-4, 8-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Tucker DeVries scored 29 points in Drake’s 77-63 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 11-0 in home games. Drake is 14-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Beacons are 2-8 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Cooper Schwieger averaging 5.8.

Drake averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Isaiah Stafford is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals. Schwieger is shooting 53.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.