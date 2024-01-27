Devin Carter scored 29, Providence beats ex-coach Cooley and Hoyas 84-76

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 11 of his 29 points in the last two minutes, including seven in…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 11 of his 29 points in the last two minutes, including seven in a row as Providence came from behind to give former coach Ed Cooley a hostile welcome back and beat Georgetown 84-76 on Saturday.

Cooley was cursed at and mocked from his first arrival on the court. But it wasn’t until Carter’s game-clinching scoring spurt that the Friars (14-6, 5-4 Big East) were able to finish the job on the court.

Georgetown (8-12, 1-8) led 69-66 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Ismael Massoud and Jaden Epps before Josh Oduro scored for Providence to make it a one-point game. Carter hit a 3-pointer to give the Friars the lead, then stole the ball from Jay Heath and went in for the layup.

Heath wrapped him up and was called for a flagrant foul, giving Providence two free throws and the ball. Carter hit both foul shots, then Josh Oduro hit a pair of free throws on the resulting possession to make it an eight-point game.

Oduro scored 22 points for the Friars, who won their third game in a row. Epps scored 26 for Georgetown.

Cooley faced the Friars for the first time since he left Providence to take over in Georgetown after basketball Hall of Famer and former Hoya Patrick Ewing was fired. The Providence fans didn’t take that too well, and they reminded Cooley of it on Saturday.

A throng of cameras awaited Cooley’s pregame arrival on the court. While the Friars were greeted with applause, their ex-coach was lustily booed and serenaded with vulgar chants up through the first few bars of the national anthem.

But the coach took the high road, finding friends in the crowd and making the rounds to shake hands or hug those who were offering encouragement. A Providence police officer trailed a few steps behind.

He then retreated to the Georgetown bench, under the banner for the 2014 Big East Tournament championship and the 2022 conference regular season championship he helped the Friars win before defecting to Washington, D.C. In all, Providence went 242-153 under Cooley, making seven trips to the NCAA tournament in 12 years, reaching the Sweet 16 and finishing 13th in The Associated Press Top 25 in 2022.

Instead, the Hoyas focused on the game, putting a scare into the Friars, who were favored by 11.5 points heading into the tipoff.

Providence led by as many as nine points in the first half and 12 midway though the second. But the Hoyas scored 14 of the next 16 points to tie it, getting a 3-pointer from Heath and Rowan Brumbaugh’s driving layup that made it 58-all with seven minutes left.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.