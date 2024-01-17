Detroit Mercy visits Corbin and Robert Morris

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-18, 0-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-18, 0-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the Detroit Mercy Titans after Josh Corbin scored 28 points in Robert Morris’ 91-88 overtime win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 5-5 on their home court. Robert Morris is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Titans have gone 0-7 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Edoardo Del Cadia averaging 2.4.

Robert Morris averages 74.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 78.0 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Robert Morris has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonials. Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Marcus Tankersley is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Titans. Donovann Toatley is averaging 8.9 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

