Detroit Mercy plays Northern Kentucky on 5-game home slide

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-9, 3-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-17, 0-6 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -10; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy looks to break its five-game home losing streak with a victory against Northern Kentucky.

The Titans are 0-5 in home games. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 77.8 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Norse are 3-3 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon League shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Detroit Mercy scores 60.1 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 72.4 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Detroit Mercy allows.

The Titans and Norse square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovann Toatley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Jayden Stone is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Trey Robinson is averaging 8.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

