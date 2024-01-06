Detroit Mercy hosts Pullian and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Detroit Mercy Titans after Kentrell Pullian scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 100-95 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans are 0-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy is eighth in the Horizon League with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Stone averaging 5.1.

The Panthers are 2-2 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points per game, 0.1 more than the 77.4 Detroit Mercy gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tankersley is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Titans. Donovann Toatley is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Erik Pratt is averaging 12.2 points for the Panthers. Pullian is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.