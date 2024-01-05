Detroit Mercy hosts Milwaukee following Pullian’s 21-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Detroit Mercy Titans after Kentrell Pullian scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 100-95 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans are 0-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-2 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Horizon League scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by BJ Freeman averaging 8.0.

Detroit Mercy averages 60.0 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than the 79.5 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Detroit Mercy has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The Titans and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tankersley is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Titans. Donovann Toatley is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Erik Pratt is averaging 12.2 points for the Panthers. Pullian is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

