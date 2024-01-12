Detroit Mercy faces Northern Kentucky, aims to stop 17-game slide

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-9, 3-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-17, 0-6 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-9, 3-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-17, 0-6 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy heads into the matchup with Northern Kentucky after losing 17 games in a row.

The Titans are 0-5 in home games. Detroit Mercy allows 77.8 points and has been outscored by 17.7 points per game.

The Norse are 3-3 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon League with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 2.1.

Detroit Mercy averages 60.1 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 72.4 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 73.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 77.8 Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Norse face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovann Toatley is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 9.6 points. Marcus Tankersley is shooting 36.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Marques Warrick is averaging 19.2 points for the Norse. Trey Robinson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

