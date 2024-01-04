Derkack scores 21, Merrimack downs Fairleigh Dickinson 60-56 in NEA opener

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Derkack had 21 points in Merrimack’s 60-56 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Derkack had 21 points in Merrimack’s 60-56 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast Conference opener on Thursday night.

Derkack also added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Warriors (7-8). Adam Clark scored nine points while finishing 4 of 9 from the floor. Samba Diallo was 3 of 5 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points.

Ansley Almonor led the way for the Knights (6-9) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Sean Moore added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. Joe Munden Jr. also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.