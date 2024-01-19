Derkack, Merrimack Warriors square off against the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 2-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 3-1 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 2-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-9, 3-1 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Derkack and the Merrimack Warriors host Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks in NEC action Friday.

The Warriors are 6-0 in home games. Merrimack is seventh in the NEC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Samba Diallo averaging 1.4.

The Seahawks have gone 2-1 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Merrimack makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Wagner averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Seahawks meet Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derkack is averaging 17.8 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Warriors.

Council is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.